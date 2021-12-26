The head of a 60-foot prehistoric sea monster is the length of a full-grown man.

The head of a 60-foot prehistoric sea monster is as long as a full-grown man.

After being discovered in one of the driest places on Earth, a GIANT sea monster’s head is the size of a full-grown man.

Cymbospondylus youngorum was discovered in Nevada’s Black Rock desert, with its long snout and pointed teeth.

The beast, which weighed 40 tons and measured 60 feet from nose to tail, lived 244 million years ago.

“Although whales are now the largest of Earth’s creatures, they were not the first ocean giants to ply the seas,” Professor Martin Sander, who wrote about the monster in the journal Science, said.

“Whales evolved into the ocean giants we know today over about 90% of their 55 million-year history.”

The findings also show that giant monsters like Cymbospondylus could have thrived in prehistoric marine ecosystems.