The head of Channel 5 rejects the government’s call for more ‘distinctively British’ TV shows to be broadcast.

The boss of Channel 5 rejects the government’s demand for more ‘distinctively British’ television shows to be broadcast.

Ben Frow, Director of Programming at Channel 5, stated that the broadcaster’s top priority is to appeal to a diverse audience.

The head of programming at Channel 5 has dismissed a government call for more “distinctively British” television shows, claiming that his channel is not “government-led.”

In September, then-media minister John Whittingdale announced a government proposal for public broadcasters to save shows that “could only have been made in the United Kingdom.”

Actors such as David Tennant have slammed the proposal, calling it a political move.

Ben Frow, Channel 5’s Director of Programming, claims that the broadcaster’s top priority is to reach out to a diverse audience rather than follow government protocol.

“I’m not really sure what the government meant,” Mr Frow told The Times.

My job is to review the schedule, ensure that there is enough variety, and try to guess the audience.

“I’m a viewer-driven artist.”

When it comes to creative ideas and the Channel 5 schedule, I am not guided by the government.”

He believes Channel 5 goes above and beyond its competitors, such as the BBC and Channel 4, in terms of representing the United Kingdom as a whole rather than just London.

“Our heartland is the middle of England,” Mr Frow explained.

Our second-largest audience comes from Scotland.

Our largest audience is in Yorkshire, but the Midlands have seen significant growth.

“We’re for the people, and we’re of the people.”

We’re not a posh bunch.

We aren’t snobby in the least.

We don’t think of our audience as inferior.

We’re not snobbish.

“It’s possible that my strategy will differ from that of others.

[Other television channels] all want to appeal to young people.

Our goal is to reach out to as many people as possible.”

Last year, Channel 5 had its highest ratings since 2009, with a 5% increase in viewership and an 11% increase in primetime audience.

The government has singled out British shows such as Only Fools and Horses, Fleabag, and Derry Girls as “distinctively British” shows that would fulfill the requirement.

Press Association contributed additional reporting.

