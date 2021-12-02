The head of MI5 has urged Sun readers to join the elite spy team in order to keep Britain safe.

The head of MI5 has urged Sun readers to join the elite spy agency in order to keep the United Kingdom safe.

Ken McCallum, the head of the Security Service, says there’s no reason why the brightest kids from comprehensive schools and council estates can’t one day lead the agency like he did.

“There are still too many people who rule themselves out of careers with MI5 who could be really great,” the 47-year-old, who reveals growing up in a single-parent family inspired him to serve his country, said.

“In this place, teamwork is really important.”

We don’t believe in James Bond stereotypes.

“It’s fantastic if a small part of my story inspires others to think, ‘I’m not that different from him,’ and thus imagine themselves working for MI5.”

Mr McCallum describes how he helped care for his younger brother while still in school and the moment he told his two children who he was in the most candid interview ever given by a serving spymaster.

‘I had no idea what I wanted to do with my life, but I knew I wanted to make a difference.’

‘I desired to serve.’

After a stellar 25-year career battling terrorism in Northern Ireland, foiling al-Qaeda plots, and overseeing cases like the Salisbury poisonings, he was appointed last April.

However, he grew up in a “normal” Glasgow suburb.

When he was three years old, his parents divorced, leaving his mother to raise their children while working as a special education teacher.

It had an impact on Ken, who was only a teenager at the time.

“I didn’t know what I wanted to do with my life,” he explained, “but I knew I wanted to make a difference.”

“I wanted to give back.”

Even after his mother remarried when he was a teenager, the Partick Thistle fan excelled at his state school and had to help support her at home.

He excelled at math in particular.

One of his teachers quietly called his mother and urged her to encourage her son to apply to Oxford or Cambridge.

However, he felt it was a step too far, as did many other kids from similar backgrounds.

“I had not often left Scotland and the expense of relocating meant it didn’t seem like a realistic option,” he told The Sun from MI5’s Thames House headquarters in central London.

“On top of that, I was attempting to assist at home.”

Instead, he continued his education at a university in his hometown, where he studied math and computing.

Prior to applying to the civil service “out of curiosity,” he considered a career as a lecturer.

He received a letter asking if he was interested…

