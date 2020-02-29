The head of the United States welcomes the agreement between the United States and the Taliban and emphasizes that the reduction in violence must be maintained

WASHINGTON, February 29 (Reuters). Secretary-General of the United States, Antonio Guterres, described an agreement signed between the United States and the Taliban on Saturday as an important development for a lasting political solution in Afghanistan, while emphasizing the importance of reducing violence across the country.

“The Secretary General welcomes efforts to find a permanent political solution in Afghanistan. Today’s events in Doha and Kabul mark important developments in this regard,” said United States spokesman Stephane Dujarric in a statement.

“The Secretary General stresses the importance of maintaining a nationwide reduction in violence for the benefit of all Afghans. He encourages all parties to continue to strive to create an environment for intra-Afghan negotiations and a comprehensive peace process.” (Reporting by Michelle Nichols and David Brunnstrom editing by Nick Zieminski)