The head of Turkey’s parliament congratulates Iran on the 40th anniversary of its revolution in 1979.

In a letter to his Iranian counterpart, Mustafa Sentop writes: “I hope our ties become stronger with joint efforts and mutual contacts.”

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

On the 43rd anniversary of the 1979 revolution, Turkiye’s parliament speaker congratulated Iran.

In a letter to his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Mustafa Sentop wrote, “On the occasion of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s National Day, I sincerely congratulate the friendly and brotherly people of Iran on behalf of the Turkish nation and myself.”

“I hope that the joint efforts of our parliaments and mutual contacts will strengthen our relations, which are shaped on a solid foundation by our strong historical, cultural, and human ties.”

Every year on the 22nd day of the Persian month of Bahman, Iran commemorates the revolution of 1979.

February 22nd, Bahman 22nd, Bahman 22nd, Bahman 22nd, Bahman

11) sees the end of the Pahlavi dynasty’s 54-year reign and the establishment of a theocratic government.