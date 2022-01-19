The headquarters of a financial technology company is moving from Cumberland County to York.

CampusDoor will occupy more than 25,000 square feet of office space at 210 York St., which is adjacent to PeoplesBank Park, with more than 100 full-time employees.

CampusDoor, a third-party loan origination platform, is relocating its headquarters from Carlisle’s Ritner Highway.

“This is an extremely exciting time for CampusDoor,” said Steve Winnie, the company’s CEO.

“When we were looking for a location for our company’s headquarters, downtown York was the perfect fit.”

The 27-year-old company claims to have processed over (dollar)26 billion in private student loan requests, aided over 2.2 million borrowers, and supports over 1,000 different loan programs.

“Our mission is to ensure that everyone, regardless of their financial circumstances, has access to a college or trade school education,” Winnie explained.

Local students will be able to apply for internships and summer jobs at CampusDoor, which they hope will lead to long-term employment.

The York County Economic Alliance and the company held a press conference on Tuesday to announce the move.

Kevin Schreiber, president and CEO of the York County Economic Alliance, said, “We are thrilled to welcome CampusDoor to the York community.”

“For the past year, we’ve been working closely with Steve Winnie and his team to find the right home for their business.

During that time, we saw firsthand how quickly they adapted to their new surroundings in York.”

– Associated Press

