The health and social care bill is up for a vote today, and the cap is explained.

When MPs vote in the Commons on Monday evening, the Government will face a Tory rebellion over the social care cap.

Today, the Commons will debate and vote on the government’s social care reforms.

Boris Johnson is facing yet another Tory revolt over the issue, with the Government last week announcing changes to the proposed £86,000 lifetime care cap.

Today, at 3.30 p.m., a debate on the larger Health and Social Care Bill will take place.

The debate on the relevant amendment for social care is scheduled to begin at around 7 p.m., with the vote scheduled for later tonight, around 10 p.m.

This is because there are several amendments up for vote this evening, and the vote on social care is scheduled to be one of the last.

Individuals will be required to pay a lifetime cap of £86,000 toward their care costs, according to the government.

Care is paid for by local governments once that amount is reached.

The Prime Minister announced the plans in September, stating that the limit would be implemented in 2023.

It will be paid for by a new £12 billion a year health and social care levy, which will be paid for by raising national insurance contributions.

It will take effect in April of the following year.

However, the Government confirmed last week that means-tested support payments from local governments will not be counted toward the cap, which means that poorer retirees may have to pay more before the government intervenes.

The cap was supposed to cover both personal care costs and council contributions in the beginning.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is being blamed for the cost-cutting move, which will save the government hundreds of millions of pounds.

However, the changes have enraged Tory backbenchers, who claim that the watered-down cap will disproportionately affect people with less valuable assets and those living in the north of England.

Hundreds of Conservative MPs are expected to defy the government, but a government defeat is unlikely.

Former Justice Secretary Robert Buckland has become a vocal opponent of the changes, indicating that he will vote against the amendment yesterday.

“It’s true.

“I believe the government should revisit this,” he said on the LBC Infosurhoy UK news summary.

The health and social care bill is up for a vote today, and the cap is explained.

Social care vote: What time MPs are voting on the health and social care bill today and the cap explained