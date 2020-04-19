The health crisis reveals the inability of the Torra government

“Citizens must know what is happening,” Quim Torra said last Thursday, before the foreign press accredited by the Generalitat of Catalonia. The ordinary representative of the State in the community referred, thus, to supposed transparency, clarity and correct management of the health crisis by the Catalan government, opposing them to an apparent ineffectiveness of the Government of Spain. “We would do this and that, and we do many things; but Spain won’t let us do more », Torra came to say. “Things of subordination”, points out at each press conference the Minister of the Interior, Miquel Buch.

The reality, however, shows that the top leaders of the Catalan Generalitat, regarding the Covid-19 crisis, have not stopped stumbling in their proposals, proposing measures for which they do not have powers and seeking the Institutional collision more than empathy to help the population. The idea of ​​the “independence government” of the Generalitat – in the words of Torra and Meritxell Budó, the spokesperson for the autonomous government – is to pose all questions in a win-win key. If the Executive of Pedro Sánchez does not send masks, bad; And if it sends them, worse, because either the number refers to what-year-of-history is not-known-or few are sent, even if there are more.

The MWC and the Spanish Army

On February 12, the organizers in Barcelona of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) announced that the corresponding edition for the coronavirus would not take place (at that time, many of the exhibitors had already said that they would not go to Barcelona). Two days later, Torra, in an institutional act, pointed out that the cancellation of the MWC was not a consequence of “the Covid-19 epidemic”, but because of what he defined as “the epidemic of fear, which disinformation has spread throughout the world”. On Thursday, April 16, Torra himself said – to the foreign press – that the cancellation of the 2020 MWC was “responsible” and “a very good decision.” Change of mind or simply populism?

The Balmis operation, planned from the Ministry of Defense, was already underway throughout Spain, including Catalonia, in mid-March. The Generalitat, through its spokespersons during the health crisis: Budó, Buch and the Minister of Health, Alba Vergés, reiterated, over and over, that the Catalan government was not going to ask the Army for help. Apparently nothing mattered, not since the military could dedicate themselves to disinfecting geriatric centers, but they were already doing it. On March 27, the director of the General Directorate of Attention to Children and Adolescents (Dgaia), Ester Cabanes, who is part of the Ministry of Labor, Social Affairs and Families, requested by letter to the Government the immediate dispatch of military for the disinfection of a center for minors in Badalona (Barcelona).

In this way, Cabenes joined dozens of mayors of Catalonia, who, ignoring the recommendation of the Generalitat, demanded help from the Army. People ahead of ideologies. Ada Colau, Mayor of Barcelona, ​​also understood that the military of the 21st century are not Antonio Tejero Molina. At the same time that this was happening, Buch and Vergés assured, by questions from journalists, that the Generalitat would not ask the military for help. According to what ABC has learned, the directors of Torra kept this speech in public – later it became a “if we pay it, we use it” – even while the secretary of Social Affairs and Families of the Generalitat, Francesc Iglesies, signed the requests for help to the government. An essential signature. Without the approval of Iglesies, the Army does not act in Catalonia. For Torra, the issue of the military in the health crisis has been a “no, but yes.”

Confinement …. or not

The last (for now) win-win of the “independence government” is that of the confinement of children. On Friday, Budó, Buch and Vergés solemnly reported that children in Catalonia will be able to go outside in a few days. Yesterday, they explained the plan. But the Generalitat does not have the powers. This ad is nothing but fireworks. The Ministry of Health is responsible for this matter, since the state of alarm was launched on March 14, and it has been studying it for days as announced by the branch minister, Salvador Illa. Thus, the government of Torra does not lose the opportunity. If the children end up going out, it will be, they will say, thanks to the Generalitat; And if not, because the Government does not allow the Catalan government to act. Good management or victimhood. It is never lost.

This was also the case with the confinement of the whole of Catalonia, which the Generalitat announced, but never started, no matter how much it forced some units of the Mossos d’Esquadra to paripé, sending them a few minutes to “control” the road accesses of the region by the highways to have the photograph. A tweet and the Mossos d’Esquadra’s vehicles to their bases. That yes, objective accomplished. The independence movement got the headline: “Torra challenges the State, sends the Mossos to control access to Catalonia and starts confinement.” All false. But there it remains.

Confinement also serves to release prisoners from 1-O. Who said contradictions? In the same press conference, on April 15, in which Budó demanded that the government maintain full confinement – it had partially been lifted – it was argued without any blush that the 1-O prisoners could leave the prison to go to Their job possitions. I sell advice but I do not have any for myself.

Masks and works

In this spiral of inconsistencies that leaves the public completely disoriented, the role of the 1,714,000 masks that the Government sent to the Generalitat – among other reasons, because the Catalan government has been unable to buy them – deserve special mention. About the figure, little to say. Coincidence, since the distribution was made by provinces and in an almost exact and mathematical proportion to the population.

The matter that seems forgotten is that Councilor Buch, in addition to the exact number, complained that the masks were few in number. That Catalonia has 7.5 million inhabitants. Well. The Generalitat has only been able to distribute some 300,000. And it seems from another time the day that the Generalitat paralyzed public works: March 25. Ten days after proclaiming “total confinement” and demanding it from Sánchez.

Thus, every day. The health crisis has exposed the ineffectiveness of the “independence government”, which has one objective: to show that it does something. .