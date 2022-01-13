The ‘Hello Turkiye’ campaign has begun to promote the country’s new international brand.

The campaign ‘Hello Turkiye’ has begun to promote the country’s new global brand.

The goal of the campaign is to promote the use of Turkiye as the country’s name in the international arena.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

Turkiye launched a campaign on Thursday to announce the country’s decision to use the name “Turkiye” in international affairs.

The Directorate of Communications shared a promotional video prepared to strengthen the Turkish brand on its social media accounts as part of the “Hello Turkiye” campaign.

In the video, foreign tourists from various parts of Turkiye are seen waving greetings and saying “Hello Turkiye.”

In this context, foreign press consultants working under the direction of the Directorate of Communications carry out a variety of activities to promote the campaign.

The campaign was promoted by Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, who described it as an important step toward the goal of establishing a unity of dialogue and consolidating the Turkish brand in the global arena.

Turkiye strengthens its own self and identity in language and communication, as it does in all fields, according to Altun.

He went on to say that the Turkiye Brand Office would be established to help strengthen the Turkish brand, and that the country would work on global brand identity and contribute to the enhancement of its image and brand value.