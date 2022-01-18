The ‘hero’ rabbi of a Texas synagogue claims he threw a chair at the gunman and managed to flee with two other hostages.

A ‘hero’ rabbi from a Texas synagogue claims he threw a chair at the gunman and managed to flee with two other hostages.

The rabbi claimed that he let Malik Faisal Akram in under the impression that he was seeking refuge, and that he made the Blackburn man a cup of tea before being kidnapped by him.

The rabbi who was kidnapped at a Texas synagogue has revealed that he and two other people managed to flee after throwing a chair at their captors.

When 44-year-old British national Malik Faisal Akram kidnapped Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker and three others during a morning service at Congregation Beth Israel in the Dallas suburb of Colleyville, they were held captive for hours.

Rabbi Cytron-Walker told CBS that one of the hostages was released after six hours as Akram tried to negotiate with the FBI. He and the other two hostages eventually managed to flee after ten hours.

“I told them to leave, I threw a chair at the gunman, and I ran for the door, and all three of us got out without a shot being fired,” he said.

“They teach you that when your life is threatened, you must do everything you can to get to safety.”

You must do everything in your power to escape.”

While the rabbi and the other hostages were repeatedly threatened, “none of us were physically injured,” he said.

Rabbi Cytron-Walker said he let the Blackburn man into the building and made him a cup of tea because he thought he might be in need of shelter, and that he saw “nothing suspicious” until he pulled out a gun during the service.

When an FBI swat team stormed the synagogue, Akram, 44, of Blackburn, Lancashire, was shot dead.

It’s still unknown whether he committed suicide or died at the hands of police.

The attack on the synagogue was condemned by Akram’s family, who claimed he had been suffering from “mental health issues.”

They were perplexed as to how he was able to fly to the United States despite his criminal history.

Malik Faisal Akram had well-known mental health issues, according to a former friend.

“I grew up with him,” the man said, requesting anonymity.

“He’d struggled with mental illness for a long time.

He was always courteous to me when I saw him, but you never know what’s going on in other people’s lives.”

Another former classmate, who identified himself as

