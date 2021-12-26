The Hershey Lions make a presentation to help Derry Twp. history be preserved.

The Hershey Lions Club held its 77th Charter Night and Christmas gathering at the Hershey History Center recently.

During the event, the club presented a representative from the history center with a historical flag.

The bicentennial flag was presented to Laura Passuello, representative of the Hershey History Center, by Hershey Lions Club president Steve Gallerizzo and Lion Pete Van Zandt, the Hershey Lions Club’s historian.

Former Hershey Lion Carl Himmelberger and his wife Kemmy presented the club with the flag.

She was a founding member of the Federated Women’s Club of Hershey and chaired the bicentennial kickoff program at the Hershey Jr. Convention Center.

On February 1st, at high school,

22nd of June, 1976

Lion Carl and his wife Kemmy were both killed in a car accident.

Carl Himmelberger was president of the Hershey Lions Club in 1974-75, according to Van Zandt, and he had flags made for the township’s 1976 bicentennial celebration of the United States’ adoption of the Declaration of Independence.

According to the Himmelberger family, approximately 40 flags were ordered, and the one being presented to the Hershey History Center is thought to be one of the flags presented by the Hershey Lions Club’s president, John Robbins, during the 1976 program presentation.

According to a press release, it’s unclear if the flags were part of a club project.

“Having the bicentennial flag and the associated documentation given a home at the Hershey History Center seemed appropriate,” Van Zandt said.

“The Hershey Lions joined with other organizations in Derry Township 45 years ago to improve the well-being of its residents, and we continue to do so today.”

Eye exams and glasses for needy residents, local student scholarships, sponsorship of youth sports teams, support for the Hershey Food Bank, providing meals at the Ronald McDonald House, disaster response, Grace United Methodists’ “Ready for School” project, tree planting, and many other needs are addressed by members of the Hershey Lions Club.

Hershey Lions Club members recently resumed in-person meetings.

Lions Clubs are groups of men and women who identify community needs and work together to meet them.