the high-risk operation is scheduled

Next Tuesday, a week after being seriously injured by her father, Milane will be operated on for a second time. Infection, hemorrhage or sequelae, the risks are there, but the mother of the child wants to do everything to save her 2 month old baby.

Since Tuesday evening, Milane’s mother has been at the bedside of her child. This Friday, she had to make a difficult decision: that of accepting a reoperation of her 2-month-old daughter who, a few days ago, was seriously injured in the head by her father. As a reminder, the latter broke into a pizzeria where Milane was with his mother, a friend of her and his paternal grandmother. After breaking a wine glass on a table, Christian (26) crushed the chipped object on the girl’s head. After fleeing, he finally surrendered to the police late Wednesday afternoon. Deprived of his liberty, he was presented to a Liège investigating judge and placed under arrest warrant for the chief assassination attempt. This Tuesday, he will appear before the Liège council chamber.

There were two choices

Ironically, this is also the day that Milane will be reoperated. After an initial operation, which occurred in the aftermath of the tragedy, the mother had to make the decision to accept whether or not to operate on her child a second time. After several discussions with the medical profession, which notably explained the risks involved, it gave its approval. This second operation is scheduled for Tuesday morning. It will last several hours.

There were two choices. Either Milane’s mom decided not to operate. In this case, the glass piece, still housed, would act like a sword of Damocles over the little girl’s head. Covered with microbes, he risked causing infections, or even meningitis, with an outcome that we suspect.

So mom made the other choice. Which however involves risks…

