The highest daily increase in COVID cases is recorded in Belgium.

Belgium has seen the highest daily number of COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began, with 60,000 infections diagnosed in the last 24 hours, according to Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke.

According to the most recent statistics, Belgium is one of Europe’s worst-affected countries.

Belgian experts, who were also the first in Europe to detect the rapidly spreading omicron variant, have warned that the number of daily cases could soon reach 125,000.

In the country, nearly 28,000 new cases are reported every day, up 27% from the previous week.

According to a recent lab analysis, the omicron variant is responsible for 94% of all cases in the country.

Despite the fact that the number of cases is rapidly increasing, Belgian authorities and experts are cautiously optimistic due to a relatively lower increase in the number of patients in hospitals and a decrease in those treated in intensive care units (ICUs).

According to Johns Hopkins University in the United States, the coronavirus pandemic has killed over 5.56 million people in at least 192 countries and regions since December 2019, with over 337 million cases confirmed worldwide.

Merve Berker contributed to this piece.