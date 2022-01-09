The highest-ranking Chinese diplomat has arrived in Eritrea’s capital.

After a year of conflict in Tigray, experts say China is paying more attention to the Horn of Africa.

Somalia’s capital, MOGADISHU

Late Tuesday, China’s foreign minister arrived in Eritrea’s capital for a two-day visit.

Eritrea’s Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and other senior government officials greeted Wang Yi and his delegation at Asmara International Airport.

“Meetings with his counterpart and President Isaias (Afwerki) scheduled,” Information Minister Yemane Meskel said in a tweet.

President Isaias Afwerki and Foreign Minister Mr. Wang Yi will meet and hold talks.

According to a statement posted on the Eritrean Information Ministry’s official website, “Osman Saleh on strengthening bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest to the two countries.”

China’s attention to the Horn of Africa region, according to Osman Mohamed, a retired Somali National Army colonel and regional expert, is “worth noting,” according to Anadolu Agency.

“China has positive relations with all regional governments.”

“Take Ethiopia and Kenya, for example, where China wields soft power and influence as a result of its investments,” Mohamed explained.

“Eritrea has been isolated for a long time, but things have changed dramatically as a result of a proposed regional alliance between Somalia, Ethiopia, and Eritrea.”

Eritrea has been accused of supporting Addis Ababa by fighting the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), and a UN report claims that Somali military trainees in Eritrea crossed the border and took part in the Ethiopian conflict, which Mogadishu has dismissed as “rubbish and baseless.”

China’s top diplomat was in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, in December last year, where he stated that Ethiopia does not require foreign intervention to resolve its internal conflict.

In November, China, Russia, and India joined the United States and other Western countries in opposing sanctions against Ethiopia proposed by Ireland to the UN Security Council.