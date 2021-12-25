The highs and lows of British politics in 2021, as well as the biggest office-snogging losers losers

In 2021, British politics’ highs, lows, and biggest office-snogging losers

It was the year that the old adage that rules are made to be broken came true – especially if you’re a politician.

The rest of us seemed to spend the majority of 2021 ignoring the pandemic safety restrictions imposed by restless MPs.

Our ruling classes gave us something to laugh about with their crass stupidity in a year marked by on-and-off travel and social-media restrictions.

In his annual political awards, The Wooders, Assistant Editor David Wooding takes a lighthearted look at the year in Westminster.

While the country was in lockdown for months, Downing Street staff created a new meaning for party politics by throwing cheese and wine parties and quiz nights.

Maybe they’d been on the sauvignon Cabinet.

Even when working from home, MPs can’t avoid being heckled.

During a BBC interview on Zoom, shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth was interrupted by his excited daughters.

“Girls, I’m on TV,” he pleaded.

Johnny is clearly preparing them for a Commons future.

When videos of parish council clerk Jackie Weaver, 63, trying to keep order during a foul-mouthed Zoom meeting went viral, she became an overnight sensation.

The video has received over six million views and may be the basis for a new sitcom.

This goes to show that you can laugh a virus away by going viral.

Matt Hancock takes home the prize for defying the social-distancing rules he imposed on the rest of us.

After being caught on camera in a steamy embrace with his aide Gina Coladangelo in his Whitehall office, the married Health Secretary was forced to resign.

Handsy, Face-to-Face, No Space was the slogan he kept repeating.

“I polled 1,000 women asking if they would sleep with Boris,” says American pollster Frank Luntz to a London audience.

“Never again,” 20% of respondents said.

Keir Starmer published an 11,500-word essay on what he stands for as Labour leader, and we’re all the poorer for it.

“If this is his big vision, he should have gone to Specsavers,” Tory chairman Oliver Dowden said.

As the Taliban overran Afghanistan, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab was relaxing in Crete.

Later, he denied paddling as Kabul fell.

When he returned, however, he was demoted and found himself in hot water.

Liz Truss, Mr Raab’s successor, channeled Margaret Thatcher by riding in a tank in Estonia.

That wasn’t enough for the ambitious Tory bigwig, who sent out a Christmas card in which she posed as if she were royalty.

Is America ready for a new Mrs. T?

What do you get a woman who has everything? Members of Parliament and peers…

