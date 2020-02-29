the history of the group that invented heavy metal

The pioneer album Black sabbath recently celebrated its fiftieth candle. The British daily The Daily Telegraph returns to the unlikely story of the group of the same name. This one revolutionized rock to give birth to a whole new genre.

If jazz was born in New Orleans and hip-hop in the Bronx, heavy metal was born in Birmingham. It’s in one of the cramped rooms of a red brick social center [de cette ville anglaise]that the group Earth, John “Ozzy” Osbourne, Terence “Geezer” Butler, Bill Ward and Tony Iommi, composed Black sabbath, the first metal song in the world. In the summer of 1969, Earth changed its name to Black Sabbath; three months later, they recorded their first album, the same name as the song, which was released on February 13, 1970, fifty years ago.

With this song that opens the album and gave them their stage name, they were to become the most influential British group of all time, after the Beatles. As Tony Iommi, the group’s guitarist, recounts:

We were aware of holding something. We knew that we were making a completely different kind of music than what existed before… Our goal was that people would hang on and listen to us. ”

A sound born from an accident

(Very) strong decibel rock could never have seen the light of day if Tony Iommi had not listened to his mom and returned to complete his service at the metallurgy factory where he had been hired in Birmingham. The guitarist was to go on European tour with his group The Birds & The Bees, one of his first groups, and intended to leave his job but his mother persuaded him to return to the factory after lunch saying: “The Iommis finish what they started.” The 17-year-old left-hander found himself on a machine he was unfamiliar with, and in a moment of distraction, he was cut with two fingers of his right hand. Taken to the hospital, Iommi almost ran out of blood. A co-worker then brought her fingertips to a matchbox.

“How my guitar playing would have evolved had I not had this accident, this is a question I could never answer”, recognizes Tony Iommi, now 71. When he thought he would never touch a

[…]

Ian Winwood

