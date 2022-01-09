The history of ‘The Little Prince’ will be highlighted in an exhibition in Turkey’s capital.

The history of ‘The Little Prince’ will be highlighted in an exhibition in the Turkish capital.

Visitors will be taken on a journey through the ‘The Little Prince Universe,’ which will include extensive information about the book.

The Turkish capital, Ankara, will host an exhibition featuring various editions of the world-famous story book “The Little Prince.”

The Little Prince, or “Le Petit Prince” in French, is the world’s most translated book, having been translated into 488 languages and dialects. It was written in 1943 by French novelist Antoine de Saint-Exupery.

The exhibition, titled World’s Little Prince Books, will run from January to February at the Zulfu Livaneli Cultural Center, and is curated by fans of the book Yildiray Lise, Kazim Inal, and Mehmet Sobaci.

It will show various publications in rare languages, extinct languages, artificial languages, books written in different languages, Morse code, Braille for the visually impaired, using the T9 number system on smartphones, and 3D books that can only be read in a mirror, as well as other publications in rare languages, extinct languages, artificial languages, books written in different languages, Morse code, Braille for the visually impaired, and using the T9 number system on smartphones.

Visitors will also be able to embark on a journey through the “publication’s adventure,” which will include extensive information.

There are 75 editions in total.

Sobaci, who is also a lecturer at Ankara University’s Communications Department, told Anadolu Agency that the first Turkish edition of The Little Prince was published in 1953.

He also revealed that he owns over 400 copies of The Little Prince.

He also mentioned that the center will have 75 different versions of the book on display.

Since 2008, Lise has been collecting editions of the book, which he donated to the “Little Prince Book Museum” that they established in an Eskisehir high school.

He advised people to read the book before going to the exhibition so they could better understand “The Little Prince universe.”