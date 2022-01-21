The hit reality TV show ITV Love Island is looking for Scottish contestants for series eight.

Producers of the reality dating show Love Island are looking for Scottish singletons for the new series, which will air in summer 2022 – and we need more Scots on the show!

It’s official: the Love Island team is looking for more singletons, and Scots are needed this year.

The hit ITV reality show has announced that they are looking for “vibrant singles” to travel to the famous villa this summer in search of their ideal partner.

Applicants for the eighth series, which will air later this year, must be at least 18 years old, have a valid passport, and be willing to spend at least ten weeks on set.

Scots appear to be few and far between on competition shows, with the Great British Bake Off and The Apprentice not featuring Scots in their most recent seasons.

And, as the BBC’s hit TV show with Lord Sugar aired, viewers were outraged that no Scot had been chosen for the sixth year in a row.

“ITV2 are looking for vibrant singles from across the UK who want to head to the sun in search of love,” the Love Island application form reads.

“The selected cast will spend time in a luxury villa getting to know one another, but in order to stay in paradise, they must win the hearts of the public and their fellow Islanders, who will ultimately decide their fate on Love Island.”

Shannon Singh, from Glenrothes, was dumped from the villa just a day into her stay during last year’s series, despite many believing she would be brought back.

Later in the 2021 season, Wishaw’s Harry Young and Glasgow’s Dale Mehmet were also fired from the show.

Paige Turley, on the other hand, became Scotland’s first winner in 2020, after her pairing with Finn Tapp wowed the audience in South Africa’s first-ever winter series.

Laura Anderson and Anton Danyluk are two other Scots contestants who have gone on to big things after their time on the show, though neither won.

Here is more information on how to apply for this season of Love Island.