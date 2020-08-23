The Home Office Displayed its Default Password in the Window

People do a lot of facepalm-worthy things when it comes to password security, but the Home Office might have actually won the Stupidity Games with its latest move.

The Passport Office in Plymouth was not only actively using the terribly insecure (and unoriginal!) ‘Passw0rd1’ for new staff, it also wrote it in massive letters on a flipchart and put it by a window.

We despair.

Nearby residents took photos of the deeply depressing slip-up and sent it to the Plymouth Herald (see why we still need local journalism?). One said:

“It’s more than a little worrying, given that these people are meant to be protecting our national security, shielding us from cyber attacks by hostile foreign powers, and generally securing our borders.”

When the Herald contacted the Home Office for comment, they got this comical quote from an unnamed spokesperson (no surprises there):

“The Home Office takes security incredibly seriously and we have explained to Plymouth Live several times why this is not a security breach.

This word would not have allowed members of the public or Home Office employees to access any Home Office systems.

It was simply used to take our employees only through to a page where they would then have create a high security password, and cannot be used to access Home Office systems.”

Let’s just fact-check that:

In short, b011ocks. [Plymouth Live]

Image: Graham Cluley via Twitter