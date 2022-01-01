The Home Office has spent £100,000 on fast food and supplies for migrants crossing the English Channel.

The Home Office has spent £100,000 on fast food and supplies for migrants crossing the Channel.

Officials from the Home Office spent £100,000 on fast food and supplies for the record-breaking migrants who crossed the Channel last year.

In 2021, when the Tug Haven processing center in Dover became overburdened, immigration officers splurged on Domino’s Pizza, Subway sandwiches, and local takeaways.

From May 2021, over £50,000 was spent on food, with another £49,000 spent on new arrivals’ clothing and sun hats.

In 2021, a record-breaking 28,381 people made the perilous journey, outnumbering the 8,410 who made the same perilous journey the previous year.

In the last 12 months, UK authorities intercepted at least 1,020 boats.

Every day, an average of 78 migrants arrived in three boats.

November was by far the busiest month, with 6,869 people arriving in 201 boats.

On Christmas Day, 67 people arrived on two boats.

“Around 28,500 migrants crossed the English Channel in 2021,” Dover MP Natalie Elphicke said.

Not only is this unacceptable, but it is also extremely costly.

“These expenses account for only a small portion of the total.

Housing and other expenses are significantly higher.

It’s not fair that taxpayers will be on the hook for assessing claims, providing emergency housing, and other costs this year and in the future.

“Taxpayers who work hard deserve a better deal.”

This money would be better spent if it was used to improve our border security.

“It’s past time to put an end to small boat crossings – by preventing boats from leaving in the first place, turning boats back to France, and returning them quickly.

“People are already safe in France; there is no reason to put themselves in the hands of people smugglers to make this dangerous journey.”