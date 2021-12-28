The ‘horrific’ Covid pandemic scenes of 2020 are ‘now history,’ according to an expert who helped develop the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The ‘horrific’ Covid pandemic scenes of 2020, according to an expert who helped develop the AstraZeneca vaccine, are ‘now history.’

Sir John Bell, a vaccine developer for AstraZeneca, predicted that the UK would not see more scenes of overburdened ICUs and high death rates.

According to a leading expert, the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is over, and the “horrific” scenes of 2020 are “now history.”

Sir John Bell, regius professor of medicine at Oxford University and a key figure in the development of the OxfordAstraZeneca vaccine, said the vaccine’s success had dramatically altered the pandemic’s trajectory.

“The horrific scenes that we saw a year ago – intensive care units being full, many people dying prematurely – that is now history in my opinion, and I think we should be reassured that that is likely to continue,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme.

Sir John, who was a member of the UK’s Vaccine Taskforce, backed the government’s decision to wait until the New Year to implement new measures.

Despite Sir John’s optimism, NHS workers have warned that they are facing a “dark” situation as a result of the Covid-related absences.

Sir John went on to say that the public was “pretty responsible” for the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, which is far more infectious but appears to be milder.

He predicted that people would limit their social contact over the next week.

“The minister of health has listened to advice and examined the data.”

“I believe his assessment of where we should go in the coming days is probably correct,” he said.

“A lot of people are aware that we’re dealing with a massive outbreak of disease.

People in the UK, particularly in England, have been fairly responsible in terms of avoiding going out and spending a lot of time exposing themselves to the virus.

“You look at the people on the streets, how quiet the roads are, and all that stuff.”

That’s probably going to be the case for the next week as we see how things progress.”

Dr. Sarah Pitt, a virologist, urged people to “take the virus seriously” and called on the government to take “a few measures” to stop Omicron from spreading.

Despite what others have said, she believes this Covid strain is safe.

