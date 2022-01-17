The hospital has been forbidden from turning off the ventilator of an unvaccinated Covid patient who is described as “the most malnourished doctor has ever seen.”

A JUDGE has ruled that a hospital cannot turn off a ventilator that is keeping a Covid-19 patient alive.

Scott Quiner was a patient at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, Minnesota, until he was transferred to a Texas facility over the weekend.

Quiner was taken off his ventilator after a judge issued a restraining order preventing Mercy Hospital from doing so.

Majorie Holsten, an attorney for the Quiner family, said, “Scott is now in a hospital in Texas getting critical care.”

“Scott was the most malnourished patient the doctor had ever seen,” the doctor said.

All of his organs are working except his lungs, according to the most recent update I received yesterday afternoon after some tests were completed.”

Allina Health, which operates Mercy Hospital, released a statement saying it is grateful the family was able to find a health care facility to meet their needs.

The statement continued, “We continue to wish them all the best.”

Quiner, who is unvaccinated, has shown little improvement since his arrival at Mercy Hospital’s intensive care unit on November 6.

Quiner’s case drew widespread attention, prompting his wife, Anne, to file an emergency restraining order in order to prevent the hospital from shutting down.

“My husband will die” without a judge’s decision, Anne wrote in her court petition.

“This is life-saving,” Holsten explained.

“It’ll be pivotal.”

Quiner’s family has publicly stated that the hospital would not treat him with certain drugs or try other methods to save his life.

Judge Jennifer Stanfield of Anoka County ruled in Anne Quiner’s favor, and a hearing will be held virtually on February 11th.

Quiner’s condition appears to have improved since he was transferred to Texas, despite the fact that he is still on a ventilator and is receiving additional nutrients.

“I believe the rest of the world is watching Scott’s situation,” Holsten said.

“And as he improves, we’ll see that there are protocols that should be used that hospitals haven’t been using,” she says.

As a result of the case, Holsten believes that changes will occur.