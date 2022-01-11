The hospitality industry in Scotland will have to wait another week to see if restrictions will be lifted.

The current rules governing indoor live events, table service in hospitality, and distancing in indoor public places will be reviewed by Nicola Sturgeon’s Cabinet next Tuesday.

Restrictions on the hospitality industry and indoor live events in Scotland could be lifted by the end of the month.

According to Nicola Sturgeon, a final decision will be made a week from today, and if approved, the change will take effect on Monday, January 24.

“Cabinet will next review the data at our meeting a week today,” the First Minister told MSPs today in the Scottish Parliament.

“I’m hoping that this will allow us to lift the other safeguards, such as restrictions on indoor live events, table service in hospitality, and distance in indoor public spaces.”

“However, next week in my statement, I will confirm this.”

With the potential expansion of the covid passport scheme, Ms Sturgeon pointed out that the lifting of restrictions could come at a cost.

“As these other protective measures are lifted, it will be necessary to reconsider whether extending the scope of covid certification to other venues is a necessary safeguard,” she said.

“To be clear, no decisions have been made on this yet, and it will require careful consideration.

But I want to make it clear to Parliament today that it is something we feel obligated to consider.”

The news comes as the omicron wave in Scotland appears to be slowing, with the 50,000 new infections per day predicted in early January failing to materialise.

“While the situation remains very challenging, not least for the NHS,” Ms Sturgeon said, “there are some early indications in the data that offer some encouragement.”

“First and foremost, while proving a direct causal link between any specific action or measure and subsequent outcomes is always difficult, there is reason to believe that protective measures, public behavior, and the vaccine program have all aided in mitigating the impact of the omicron wave to some extent.”

“For example, last month, our central projection was that by early January, new infections could reach 50,000 per day.

This hasn’t happened yet.

Instead, we calculated the total number of new infections per day in early January, not just those identified by positive PCR Infosurhoy short summary.