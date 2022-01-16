The hostage-taker at a Texas synagogue has been identified by the FBI.

The FBI has located the hostage-taker at a Texas synagogue.

The president of the United States calls the hostage-taking at a synagogue a “terrorist act.”

WASHINGTON D.C.

Malik Faisal Akram, 44, a British national, was identified by the FBI as the gunman who held hostages at a Texas synagogue.

According to Matthew DeSarno, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Dallas Field Office, the captor acted alone, with no other people involved in the kidnapping.

The gunman who entered the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville during a religious service on Saturday held four people, including a rabbi.

After an hours-long standoff with law enforcement, all of the hostages were released, and the captor was killed, according to police.

The hostage-taking at the synagogue was described as an “act of terror” by US President Joe Biden.

“I wanted to make sure that we got the word out that synagogues and other places of worship that we’re not going to tolerate this,” President Barack Obama told the press in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, after speaking with Attorney General Merrick Garland about the hostage situation.

We have the capability to deal with a specific type of assault.”

According to ABC News, the gunman was Muhammad Siddiqui, the brother of Aafia Siddiqu, who was charged with attempting to kill US soldiers and FBI agents during her interrogation in Afghanistan in 2008.

Aafia was wrongfully convicted of a crime she did not commit and sentenced to an 86-year federal sentence, according to the Council on American-Islamic Relations.