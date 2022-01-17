The hostage-taker in Colleyville “entered the United States weeks ago before buying weapons on the street and sleeping in a homeless shelter.”

The man who held hostages in a Texas synagogue had only been in the country for a month when he bought guns on the street and slept in a homeless shelter, according to reports.

According to President Joe Biden, the hostage taker was identified by the FBI as British national Malik Faisal Akram, 44, who “allegedly purchased weapons on the street after he landed.”

During a tense standoff Saturday, Akram, who was killed as the FBI stormed the building, held members of the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville hostage for nearly 12 hours.

During a hunger relief event in Philadelphia, Biden referred to the incident as a terrorist attack and answered a few reporter questions.

“We don’t have all the facts yet,” the president said, “but he allegedly bought the weapons on the street after he landed.”

According to Biden, the investigation will look into where he bought the guns.

Akram claimed to have bombs in his backpack as the situation unfolded.

Investigators have found no explosive material at the scene, which Biden reiterated on Sunday.

“There were no bombs that we were aware of, contrary to what he claimed.”

He appeared to have spent the first night of his journey in a homeless shelter.

“I don’t have all of the details yet, so I’m hesitant to go into any further detail,” the president said.

For the latest news and updates, visit our Congregation Beth Israel live blog…

According to CBS and the BBC, Akram arrived in the United States about two weeks ago via JFK International Airport in New York.

When contacted by The Sun on Sunday evening, the FBI declined to confirm or deny these reports.

“We are aware of the death of a British man in Texas and are in contact with the local authorities,” a UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said.

Akarm’s brother, according to a Facebook post on the Blackburn Muslim Community page, is “suffering from mental health issues.”

“Last night at Greenbank, I sat in the incident room coordinating with Faisal, the negotiators, the FBI, and others.”

“We were confident that, despite my brother’s mental health issues, he would not harm hostages,” the post said.

“There was a firefight, and he was shot and killed…

We could not have persuaded him to surrender with anything we could have said or done.”

The post has since been removed from Facebook and Twitter, but screenshots have gone viral.

Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, one of the hostages, said that towards the end of the ordeal, Akram became “increasingly belligerent and threatening.”

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.