Guests are enticed by the hotel group’s enticing discounts at locations all over Europe.

Guests are enticed by the hotel group’s enticing discounts at locations across Europe.

Guests are enticed by the hotel group’s enticing discounts at locations across Europe.

The discounts will appeal to travelers looking for last-minute winter sun, a Valentine’s Day getaway, or a head start on planning a family summer vacation.

This%20January,%20one%20of%20the%20world%20largest%20hotel%20groups%20with%20hundreds%20of%20locations%20under%20various%20brands%20is%20offering%20customers%20discounts%20of%2025%.

IHG Hotels and Resorts has announced its Winter Savings promotion, which offers up to a quarter off its Best Flex rate when booked with Advance Saver at over 600 hotels across the United Kingdom and Europe.

Money-saving deals are available for travelers looking for a last-minute winter sun vacation, a Valentine’s Day getaway, or an early booking for a family summer vacation.

Among the participating hotels are InterContinental, Kimpton, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, and Staybridge Suites.

On ihg.comwinter-UK, guests can search for hotels.

Two Winter Savings hotels are ideal for St Valentine’s Day getaways.

The Kimpton St Honoré is a hotel in Paris.

A 1917 Art Déco facade with a creative flair graces the Kimpton St Honoré Paris, a luxury hotel in the heart of Paris.

Charles Zana, a renowned French architect and designer who was inspired by minimalist Art Nouveau aesthetics and a light-hearted sense of Parisian chic, transformed the structure.

Kimpton St Honoré Paris features a light-filled patio, a healthy California-inspired restaurant and bar, and a cutting-edge spa with an indoor heated pool and unrivaled 360-degree views from its rooftop bar and garden.

This highly sought-after location is ideal for a romantic escape.

Hotel Indigo Bath

Hypos beds, spa-inspired bathrooms, Nespresso coffee machines, and air conditioning are all available at this stylish boutique hotel, which is housed in a stunning 18th century Georgian building.

The Elder Restaurant at Hotel Indigo Bath epitomizes what great contemporary British cooking can be: authentic, honest, and timeless.

Mike Robinson, the UK’s foremost authority on wild food and game, brings his ‘field to fork’ philosophy to Bath, emphasizing sustainability, seasonality, and locally sourced ingredients to create an unforgettable dining experience.

For more stories from your neighborhood, go to InYourArea.

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy