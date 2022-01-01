The hottest New Year’s Day on record in the UK, with a high of 16.5°C before 9 a.m.

BRITS frolicked in the warm seas today as temperatures hit record highs, making it the hottest New Year’s Day ever.

Highs of 16 degrees Celsius were recorded before midday, shattering the previous record of 15.6 degrees set in 1916.

According to the Met Office, highs of 16.5C were recorded overnight in Bala, Gwynedd, north Wales.

Merryfield, Somerset, and Nantwich, Cheshire, had their warmest New Year’s Eve on record, with temperatures reaching 15.8°C.

It surpassed the previous high of 14.8°C set in Colwyn Bay in 2011, and temperatures were warm across the country.

“This makes New Year’s Eve 2021 provisionally the warmest on record,” said a spokesman.

“We use the 0900-0900 time period for historical records despite the fact that this value occurs overnight.”

After the ice melted due to the scorching temperatures, ice rinks across the country were forced to close for the second day in a row.

On December 30th, as well as New Year’s Eve and Day, Somerset House was forced to close.

In South West London, Hampton Court Palace, Queen’s House in Greenwich, and Coventry Cathedral were all forced to reopen.

However, despite the hot weather, the famous Natural History Museum rink remained open.

The River Delph in Norfolk burst its banks due to rising river levels, causing flash flooding in some parts of the country.

There are currently 19 flood alerts in effect across the country, but the majority of the country will see some sunshine before being battered by 75 mph winds.

As the powerful gusts raged on for hours, a yellow wind warning was issued for parts of Scotland, causing travel chaos.

The average temperature in December and January is usually around 7C or 8C, according to Met Office forecaster Craig Snell, with the warmer weather owing to a south-westerly wind blowing across the country.

Higher temperatures are usually localized, but in December, “plenty of places” saw highs of 15 degrees Celsius.

However, he warned that temperatures could drop in January as a result of an arctic chill expected to arrive next week.