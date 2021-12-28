The hottest New Year’s Eve on record, as a tropical plume brings temperatures as high as 15 degrees Celsius, making the UK as hot as Madrid.

Weather UK forecast: The hottest New Year’s Eve on record, with temperatures reaching up to 15 degrees Celsius, making the UK as hot as Madrid.

Forecasters predict that Britain will welcome in 2022 after the warmest New Year’s Eve in history.

This week will be “exceptionally mild,” with temperatures reaching a high of 15°C on Friday, which will be warmer than April’s average of 14°C.

Surprisingly, the weather on the south coast and in the south-east will be as pleasant as it will be in Athens, Madrid, and Rhodes.

And, if forecasts are accurate, it will be hotter in those areas than the 14.8C recorded in Colwyn Bay, north Wales, in 2011.

Rain is expected to move east and northeast across the United Kingdom on Saturday, New Year’s Day, followed by showers.

The wettest weather will be found further north and west, while the southeast will be drier.

The west will have strong winds, and the weather will remain mild.

Following that, unsettled weather will reign supreme, with Atlantic weather systems moving in from the west, interspersed with showery and brighter periods.

The western hills are expected to be the wettest, while the southeast is expected to be the driest.

There will be more wind, with gales possible along the western coasts.

Temperatures will likely be mild or very mild at first, before returning to more normal levels as the year progresses.

Toward the end of the period, there’s a chance of a brief settled spell.

The weather in London

Misty conditions are possible under clear skies in the early hours of the morning. A mostly dry night with the cloud gradually breaking up.

Early in the morning, rain is expected to arrive from the west.

Temperatures as low as 6 degrees Celsius are acceptable.

Tonight’s forecast for Cardiff

This evening will be mostly dry, but it will become chilly for a while.

Temperatures are expected to rise in the early hours of the morning as rain moves in from the southwest.

Later on, it will become more windy in some areas.

1 °C minimum

