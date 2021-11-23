The House Capitol attack committee has subpoenaed 5 people, including Alex Jones and Roger Stone.

House attack committee subpoenas Alex Jones and Roger Stone, among others.

WASHINGTON — An investigation into the Jan.

As lawmakers continued their investigation into the rallies that preceded the deadly attack, they issued subpoenas to five more people on Monday, including former President Donald Trump’s ally Roger Stone and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

The subpoenas include requests for documents and testimony from Stone and Jones, as well as three people accused of organizing and promoting the two January rallies.

“The Select Committee is looking for information about the rallies and subsequent march to the Capitol, which devolved into a violent mob attacking the Capitol and endangering our democracy,” Mississippi Rep.

Bennie Thompson, the panel’s Democratic chairman.

“We need to know who organized, planned, paid for, and received funds for those events, as well as what communications those organizers had with White House and congressional officials.”

The subpoenas issued Monday are the latest in a wide net that the House panel has cast in an effort to investigate the deadly day when a group of Trump supporters, fueled by his false claims of a stolen election, brutally assaulted police and smashed their way into the Capitol to prevent Democrat Joe Biden’s victory from being certified.

More than 150 people from government, social media, and law enforcement have already been interviewed by the committee, including some cooperating former Trump aides.

The panel has subpoenaed over 20 witnesses, the majority of whom, including several associates who assisted in the planning of the massive “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan.

6, have expressed an interest in working together.

Stone was found guilty of lying to Congress about his efforts to gather inside information about Russia-hacked Democratic emails that were published by Wikileaks in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Trump later pardoned him.

Stone spoke at rallies the day before the Capitol insurgency and used members of a far-right group, the Oath Keepers, as personal security guards while in Washington, according to the House subpoena.

Stone said in a statement that he has yet to see the subpoena’s details, but that any claims of his involvement on that day are “categorically false.”

“I’ve…”

