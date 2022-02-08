The Houston Texans are the second NFL team to hire a black coach during the offseason.

The Texans are the second NFL team to hire a black coach during the offseason.

Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith has been hired.

After the Miami Dolphins hired biracial offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel on Sunday, Smith, who is Black, becomes the second minority candidate to be hired this offseason.

Smith served as Houston’s associate head coach and defensive coordinator last season.

He will succeed David Culley, another Black actor who was fired after only one season.

In a statement, Houston general manager Nick Caserio said: “He is one of the most respected coaches in the NFL and an established leader.”

“A proven winner, Lovie has a long history of developing players on and off the field.

We spoke with a variety of coaches, executives, and players, and it became clear that Lovie possesses both the leadership and people skills necessary to lead us forward.”

Smith, who was the head coach at Illinois from 2016 to 2020, joined the Texans last offseason.

Smith, who coached the Chicago Bears for nine seasons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for two seasons before retiring in 2015, will be taking on his third NFL head coaching job.

He now takes over a team that is undergoing a complete rebuild after trading or releasing nearly all of its top players in recent years.

Last season, the Texans went 4-13, with star quarterback Deshaun Watson sitting out due to a trade request and 22 lawsuits alleging sexual harassment or assault.

Following Smith’s hiring, the Texans will enter an offseason in which Watson is expected to be traded.

They have the third overall pick in the draft after not having a first-round pick since 2019, and if Watson can be traded, they could get even more high draft picks.

Following Dom Capers, Gary Kubiak, Bill O’Brien, and Culley as head coaches, Smith becomes the franchise’s fifth.

“I owe a huge debt of gratitude to my friends, family, teammates, and coaches for their unwavering support and encouragement in allowing me to keep doing what I love, which is teaching and developing players,” Smith said in a statement.

“I am aware of my responsibility in this…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.