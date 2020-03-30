The hunt for the best chocolate eggs begins

From cosmic patterns to unusual flavours, these are the Easter treats it’s worth ordering ahead

The hunt for Easter eggs will take us across two weeks. Because it is such a serious business. This week I’m covering those that may need to be ordered online and thus allow for a bit more notice.

Misco’s has quite the most beautiful eggs: various offerings start at £9. They are all hand-painted (done by one of two people, so very artisan), stuffed with buttons and available in four permutations of chocolate: white, milk, dark or caramelised white. The caramelised white and milk were big hits with my child-testers. If you want something small scale and different, look at these.

Chocolarder has probably the most eco-friendly of them all, with plastic-free packaging. But what is worthiness without deliciousness? Nothing. I loved the Wild Gorse Flower 50% milk, £22, which features hand-picked gorse flowers from Cornwall. The shell was thin and snappy, and the chocolate a glorious balance of honeyed creaminess (the flowers taste different at various times of year because no actual honey is involved). There’s also a 60% oat milk and 70% version.

But my big love was Bullion’s Build Your Own Easter Eggs, £5.50. Go online, select from four choices (orange, salted or coffee caramel, or praline) so you can – like I did – have half coffee caramel and half praline caramel. All in amazing 70% chocolate. These aren’t big – they sit in the palm of your hand. But they are glorious, absolutely nothing – zilch – like a Creme Egg, but somehow gave me the same joy my first Creme Egg did, but never did again. Each half takes two bites to finish. But what a two bites.