The husband of a British charity worker who died in the Tonga tsunami is ‘guilt-ridden.’

According to her family, the husband of a British charity worker who died in a tsunami in Tonga is “guilt-ridden” over the tragedy.

Angela Glover, 50, died on Saturday while attempting to save her dogs after an undersea volcano erupted near the Pacific island.

After finding his wife’s body on Monday evening, her brother, Nick Eleini, said he was able to speak with James Glover, who survived the incident.

Mr Glover had shelter, food, water, and money, but was blaming himself for not being able to save Angela, according to Mr Eleini of BBC Breakfast.

“It makes no difference how many times we tell him he has nothing to apologize for,” he said.

“At the moment, he’s under a tremendous amount of guilt.”

Angela, from Brighton, and her five pets were swept away by a 4ft wall of water as tattoo artist James clung to a tree.