The identity of the boy who inspired ‘The Exorcist’ has been revealed.

The boy who inspired ‘The Exorcist’ has been identified.

Years after its release, “The Exorcist” is still considered one of the most terrifying films ever made.

What’s more terrifying is that the film is based on a true story about an exorcism performed on a young boy whose identity has remained a mystery.

That is, until now.

While many people are aware that “The Exorcist” was based on true events, the boy who inspired the book-turned-script was only ever known as “Roland Doe” or “Robbie Manheim,” both of which are pseudonyms, according to the New York Post.

Then, for an episode of his podcast, “The Devil in the Details,” podcast host JD Sword began investigating the story, which eventually led to the boy’s true name being revealed: Ronald Edwin Hunkeler.

Sword explains how he came across journalist Mark Opsasnick’s previous investigative work in The Skeptical Inquirer, a publication dedicated to delving into the scientific reasoning behind allegedly supernatural events.

Sword was able to confirm that the boy who had been subjected to the exorcism was, in fact, Hunkeler, who went on to become a successful engineer for NASA but was never able to overcome the horrors he had witnessed as a child.

“We always left the house on Halloween because he figured someone would come to his house and find out where he lived and never let him have peace,” Hunkeler’s 29-year-old companion tells the Post.

“Worry, worry, worry ruined his life.”

Hunkeler died last year, just a month before his 86th birthday, according to the companion.