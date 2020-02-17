The illegal tip that is visible from space: ‘Dumping ground’ in north London

This is a fly-tipping site so horrendous it can be seen by satellites in space.

The ‘dumping ground’ in Edgware, north London, has been piled so high it can be spotted on Google Maps’ satellite view.

The site is strewn with old appliances, furniture and countless pieces of litter.

Residents have called it a ‘disgrace’ and urged Barnet council to address the issue. Ann Mroz, who lives nearby, said: ‘It’s shameful. We should be looking to smarten up the area, not destroy it.’

The piles of rubbish reportedly began to appear in October when travellers set up camp on the land.

Dr Matthew Offord, MP for the Hendon constituency, visited the area and said he raised the issue with the Environment Agency.

But when the Daily Mail visited the site last week, the rubbish was still there. After learning this, Dr Offord said he is ‘disappointed’ and will contact the agency again.

A spokesman for the council said it had begun legal proceedings against the owners, Milegate Ltd, after they failed to clear the rubbish.

The company and their director David Nourani pleaded guilty to breaching a untidy land notice at Willesden Magistrates’ Court this week.

Mr Nourani was fined £3,900 and the company was ordered to pay £4,100, both within 56 days.

A spokesman for Milegate Ltd said: ‘We have cleared it many times but people keep dumping rubbish. The council and police aren’t helping.’