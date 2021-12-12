The impact of algorithms on human life is discussed in a panel at the Stratcom summit in Istanbul.

David Carroll of the Parsons School of Design in New York talks about his battle to reclaim his Cambridge Analytica data.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

On Sunday, a panel at the Stratcom summit 2021 in Istanbul discussed the impact of algorithms on human rights.

David Carroll of New York’s Parsons School of Design delivered a video address on “How Algorithms Shape Human Life,” which was moderated by Omer Kablan, a presenter at national broadcaster TRT World.

“This is the business model that was developed almost 20 years ago,” Carrol said when asked about social media companies claiming “we are the product.”

“The true customers of the platforms are not us,” he continued, “but the legions of advertisers who are increasingly relying on these platforms to acquire and maintain relationships with their customers.”

“We could say we’re the product,” he explained.

However, we can also say that real customers do not have much of a choice.”

Controlling data is a difficult task.

Carroll was featured in the Netflix documentary “The Great Hack” as he tried to reclaim his data from Cambridge Analytica, a firm that was brought down by a data-misuse scandal, demonstrating his support for data rights.

This fight, he said, was about “testing the data protection regulatory regime.”

“Can it do what it says it can do and (get) a response to human rights?” he asked. “Unfortunately, I don’t believe it succeeded.”

“If we can’t get our data back, we’ll never be able to figure out how algorithms are interfering with our ability to exercise free will.”

“Unfortunately, the investigation was stymied and obstructed and never resulted in a conclusion, and the regulators never really succeeded at delivering satisfactory results,” Carrol said, adding that he began his Cambridge Analytica fight with “optimism” that it would be a place to find resolution, answers, and truth.

As a result, I’m disappointed.”

“In the end, it took journalists, whistleblowers, and leaders of the free press to hold those who are supposed to be held accountable accountable, so we’re still relying on the free press and whistleblowing as a sort of last resort.”

And I believe that is a sign of a faulty system,” he said.

“I think the key thing that I learned is to.” Carroll said when asked if people’s digital footprints might bite us in the future.

