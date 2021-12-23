The impact of the abortion rights fight in the United States on women all over the world

Anti-choice organizations in the United States are funding local organizations in Africa that spread stigma and false information about sexual and reproductive health, putting women’s lives at risk.

The effect of the US Supreme Court’s decision could send shockwaves around the world, as it prepares to rule on what would be the most significant abortion rights rollback since Roe v Wade enshrined access to abortion in law in 1973.

While the impact of US abortion policies on other countries is not new, any attempt to limit or repeal Roe v Wade is likely to have a chilling effect on abortion rights around the world.

Many of our country programs have felt the full force of Trump’s Global Gag Rule, a US policy that blocked US federal funding for abortion abroad and helped to legitimize anti-choice movements outside the US.

Despite the fact that Trump left office nearly a year ago and President Biden reversed the Global Gag Rule, the anti-choice movement is fueled by attacks on abortion rights in Texas and Mississippi, both of which are home to organizations that fund anti-choice movements around the world.

Anti-choice organizations in the United States are sending money and playbooks to African countries such as Uganda, Zambia, and Nigeria.

This contributes to the spread of stigma and inaccurate information about sexual and reproductive health, endangering women’s lives.

While the fight for abortion rights in the United States continues, the global anti-choice movement has grown stronger and more vocal than ever.

The anti-choice movement is well-funded, and it has a presence in nearly every country on the planet.

According to the European Parliamentary Forum, around £530 million was spent on anti-gender equality funding in Europe alone from 2009 to 2018, including money from wealthy individuals and religious extremists associated with the previous Trump administration.

This allows anti-choice activists to continue harassing women and pregnant people outside our UK clinics while also influencing Poland and Hungary’s abortion laws.

This well-funded movement also has an impact in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

Harassment and intimidation of our employees are commonplace wherever we work.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

