The in-person open house for the Market Street Bridge project has been expanded to include a new session: PennDOT.

PennDOT has added a new session to the in-person open house for the Market Street Bridge project.

The open house for the project to rehabilitate the Market Street Bridge, which spans the Susquehanna River between Harrisburg in Dauphin County and Front Street in Wormleysburg in Cumberland County, has been extended.

On Jan. 10, from 10 a.m. to noon, there will be an additional session.

According to a press release, the event will be held on March 18 at Kinsley Hall, 20 Market St., Wormleysburg, and will include:

This open house is in addition to the one scheduled for the same day from 6 to 8 p.m. at the same location.

Due to COVID-19 concerns about in-person traffic and to provide additional space for attendees, a new session was scheduled.

The project website at Market Street Bridge contains information such as a project overview, project displays, and ways to provide feedback.

Visit the PennDOT District 8 website, click on Public Meetings under the Resources heading, then choose the Dauphin County box, then the tile marked Market Street Bridge for information, including roadway and bridge plans and an interactive comment form.

The project will be open for public comment until February.

the eleventh

The goal of the online plan display and upcoming open house is to introduce the project, show the preferred alternative, and get feedback from the public on any questions or concerns about the project.

According to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act, it is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential impact on Cultural Resources.

If necessary, the project documents can be provided in other languages or formats.

Contact Heidi Mertz, PE, Project Manager, at (717) 787-3324 or [email protected] if you require translation or interpretation services, or if you have any special needs or concerns that require individual attention.

PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability, as stated in Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

If you believe you have been denied benefits or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, call the Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBETitle VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.