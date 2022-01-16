The Inbetweeners actor James Buckley has ruled out a comeback.

The Inbetweeners star James Buckley has ruled out a comeback.

Jay Cartright portrayed a sex-crazed adolescent and a serial liar.

Should The Inbetweeners make a comeback, James Buckley has ruled out reprising his role as sex-crazed fibber Jay.

Because he didn’t want to spoil a “universally loved” show, the actor said “there isn’t enough money in the world” to persuade him to return as the character.

From 2008 to 2010, the sitcom, about four hapless sixth-form students and their cringe-worthy and misguided antics, aired on E4 for three seasons and spawned two films.

Buckley, 34, told Chris Moyles on his Radio X breakfast show on Friday that playing Jay was the “best job in the world,” but that if creators and writers Damon Beesley and Iain Morris offered him a revival, he would turn it down.

“I don’t want to go near it anymore,” he said, “not because I don’t think I’d have an amazing time doing it; I know I would.”

“I adore the lads, and I adore the writers.”

Working on The Inbetweeners was the most enjoyable job I’ve ever had.

“All we did was muck around all day, and they filmed us doing it, and we might have had an episode… or a film… or something at the end of the day.”

“But it’s looking like it might be the only thing I do professionally that is universally loved, especially as I get older.”

“I don’t have enough money in the world to sabotage that.”

Will McKenzie (Simon Bird), a socially awkward newcomer to the fictional Rudge Park Comprehensive, befriends sensitive Simon (Joe Thomas), Jay, and dimwitted Neil (Blake Harrison) in The Inbetweeners.

The show was a critical and commercial success, winning a Bafta TV Award and a British Comedy Award. Moyles told Buckley on Friday that he will always be known as Jay.

“You can either go two ways with that,” said Buckley, who is currently starring alongside Giovanna Fletcher in the supernatural theatre thriller 2:22 A Ghost Story.

“You can either sit there and think, ‘Oh, that’s not me; I’d like to move on and do other things now,’ or you can sit there and think, ‘You know, I enjoyed doing it and thought it was enjoyable.’

