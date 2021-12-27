The INFOSURHOY staff’s Best News Photos of the Year

Everyone, including the INFOSURHOY photographers, had a difficult year in 2021.

As we continued to adjust to life in a pandemic, our veteran shooters Dan Gleiter, Mark Pynes, Joe Hermitt, and Sean Simmers were busy documenting life in the Midstate.

We were there for many memorable moments over the last 12 months, from the vaccine rollout to the election of a new mayor in Harrisburg to the return of milestones like proms and graduations, and we were there for them all.

On the 28th, the Best of Cool Spaces Wed, we’ll be releasing our year’s best high school sports photos.

1229, and then from the 29th to the 31st, our photographer’s personal picks.

Please join us in reliving the year 2021 through the eyes of the award-winning INFOSURHOY photo team.

Pynes, Mark

Wanda Williams’ election as the next mayor of Harrisburg was one of the year’s most important local news stories.

After winning the Democratic nomination for mayor in the spring Primary on May 18, 2021, she celebrates with her supporters.

Alex Reber, Vice-Chair of the Dauphin County Democratic Party, former Harrisburg City Councilwoman Peggy Grove, her husband Jerome, and her cousin Tami Dykes, right, are among her supporters.

Political activist Gene Stilp brought his inflatable pink pig to the Pennsylvania Capitol to protest Republican lawmakers moving forward with a review of the 2020 presidential election, based on the “Big Lie.”

18th of October, 2021.

Dan Gleiter

Micah Parsons, a former Harrisburg High School and Penn State football star, was drafted first overall by the Dallas Cowboys and is currently having an all-star season.

On May 3, 2021, after being presented with the key to the city of Harrisburg by Mayor Eric Papenfuse at HMAC, he takes a break from signing autographs to hug his son Malcolm.

Red Land’s Benny Montgomery is another local athlete who has made it big.

He’s hosting an MLB Draft watch party at his house…

