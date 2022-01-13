The Internal Revenue Service has issued a (dollar)1 million fine to a Pennsylvania businessman who admits to not paying payroll taxes.

The Internal Revenue Service is threatening a fine of (dollar)1 million against a Pennsylvania businessman who admits to failing to pay payroll taxes.

WILLIAMSPORT – The president of a State College-based medical billing services firm will have to pay the Internal Revenue Service more than (dollar)1 million in unpaid payroll taxes.

In US Middle District Court on Wednesday, Scott L Lykens, 44, pleaded guilty to willfully obstructing tax payment.

The charge dates from 2015 to 2019, but the plea agreement calls for $1,044,7956 in restitution.

From the beginning of the company in 2010 to the present, that is the amount that the president of Keystone Medical Management Solutions has not paid.

According to Assistant US Attorney Geoffrey W MacArthur, Lykens had payroll tax tracking software but chose to do it manually.

He claimed he didn’t file tax returns or pay his bills.

Lykens is out on personal recognizance until his sentencing date.

The guidelines recommend a minimum of two years in prison.

Lykens has been cooperative, according to MacArthur, and the charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

The plea, he claims, does not preclude the IRS from taking additional action, such as levying civil penalties.

