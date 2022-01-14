The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has urged Israel’s Damon jail to investigate the conditions of women detainees.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has called on Israel’s Damon jail to investigate the conditions of women detainees.

According to the PLO-run Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees’ Affairs, the number of women prisoners infected with COVID-19 has risen to seven.

Palestine’s Ramallah

The Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees’ Affairs, which is run by the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), called on the International Committee of the Red Cross (ISRC) to visit women prisoners in Israel’s Damon prison and assess their health conditions on Friday.

The commission demanded that the ICRC send an “urgent medical team to Damon prison to inspect the health conditions of the infected female prisoners and the female prisoners subject to sanitary isolation, and to provide them with all necessary medicines, food, and sterilizers,” according to a statement.

“The number of female inmates infected with the coronavirus has increased to seven, doubling their anxiety and fear,” according to the statement.

Since April 2021, the number of prisoners infected with the coronavirus has increased to 410, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS).

According to Palestinian non-governmental organizations, there are approximately 4,600 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails, with at least 600 of them being sick.

