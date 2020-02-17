The internet plans delivering the fastest broadband speeds to customers

The internet providers delivering the fastest broadband speeds to customers have been revealed, but higher prices don’t always mean the service is better.

Optus has the highest speeds, followed by TPG, Extel, Aussie Broadband, iiNet, Telstra, MyRepublic, Dodo and iPrimus, according a report by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

But the report also found 10 per cent of Australian customers weren’t getting the speeds they paid for.

Consumers on lower-priced 12 Mbps plans were more likely to come close to getting the fastest download speed possible on their connections, with an average of 90.4 per cent of their connection’s maximum possible speed.

Meanwhile, those on 25 Mbps plans received 88.7 per cent.

Across all plans, most service providers achieved scores of between 84.3 and 86.6 per cent, while Optus recorded the highest score of 89.9 per cent.

Dodo/iPrimus recorded the biggest improvement in the busy hour download speed score, achieving 80 per cent of maximum plan speeds, up from 76.4 per cent in August 2019.

However, many high speed fibre to the node (FTTN) – which is considered the best NBN connection type – connections still don’t come close to performing as promised.

The results show that about a quarter of those consumers on FTTN connections, who are paying for high-speed 50 Mbps and 100 Mbps plans, still did not receive anywhere near their full plan speeds, at any time.

‘We are pleased to see that speeds have generally improved, however we need more action from NBN Co and retail service providers so that all consumers can access their full NBN plan speeds,’ ACCC Chair Rod Sims said.

‘Consumers with underperforming connections are encouraged to get in touch with their RSPs, and ask whether a technician may be able to fix their connection issues.’

‘Otherwise, they should be able to move to a cheaper plan with top speeds their connection can actually provide.’

The figures were based on speed tests carried out during November 2019.