The Internet Will be Fine During a Mass Coronavirus Quarantine, Says BT

There are a lot of people gearing up to stay inside their homes for the foreseeable future, if they haven’t already, and obviously that’s going to mean one thing. They’re going to get bored and mindlessly browse the internet, or distract themselves with an overdose of porn. And BT has promised that the network infrastructure will be just fine if that happens.

Which is good, because there’s nothing worse than being stuck inside and finding your 100Mb internet connection is down to 5Kb because the whole world is trying to download a copy of Coronavirus Sex Fun 23. Or teleconferencing with their colleagues so they don’t get distracted by the prospect of the same video.

There had been some concern that all the extra data would cause the telecommunications networks to struggle, especially after the Spanish broadband providers asked users to ration their internet usage. Which is about as likely to happen as Donald Trump personally developing a coronavirus vaccine.

But BT’s CTIO Howard Watson has confirmed to the Financial Times the company’s network is designed to cope with high demand caused by people switching on their streaming boxes in the evenings. Apparently normal day coverage is 4-5 Tbps, but last week that jumped up to 17.5 Tbps and we were all just fine. You can blame Champions League coverage and an increase in people playing both Red Dead Redemption 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone for that.

So no need to worry. You’ll be able to watch whatever there is on Netflix a few dozen times, and pray that they finally restart production and get some new content up before you go truly insane. [FT via TechRadar Pro]

Photo by Glenn Carstens-Peters on Unsplash