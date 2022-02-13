As Moscow ‘plots a false flag attack to provoke war,’ a minister warns that an invasion of Ukraine is ‘imminent.’

It comes as Defence Secretary Ben Wallace compared the situation to the appeasement policy of the 1930s in the run-up to Nazi Germany’s invasion.

A Russian invasion of Ukraine is “imminent,” according to a Cabinet minister, amid reports that Moscow is planning a “false flag” attack to provoke conflict with the neighboring country.

According to Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis, the UK estimates that 130,000 Russian troops have gathered on Ukraine’s border, with ministers fearing that diplomatic efforts will fail to deter an invasion.

Moscow maintains that it has no intention of invading.

“We have to be realistic,” Mr Lewis told Sky’s Trevor Phillips on Sunday. “An imminent Russian incursion is entirely possible.”

“The Russian state says it has no plans to invade,” he continued, “but when you have 100,000, now 130,000, troops on the border, that would indicate there is a possibility of an incursion.”

“It’s that balance, that decision, and that interpretation of the difference between what we hope will be a diplomatic outcome but a realistic possibility of something far more tragic occurring,” she says.

His remarks follow the Telegraph’s report that Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning a “false flag” event to justify a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

While it is reasonable to “take it in good faith when Russia says it has no plans to invade,” a Whitehall source told the paper that the Kremlin is planning to use a fake attack on its own forces as an excuse.

“You must also understand that they are attempting to create circumstances in which they can claim to be responding to Ukrainian or Western aggression,” they added.

On Thursday evening, the White House Situation Room discussed Russia’s “false flag” operation.

After intercepting data from Russian central command to ground troops, America’s Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has warned that Russia could launch an attack as soon as Wednesday.

The United States has warned that an attack could begin with aerial bombing.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, on the other hand, has called for calm, saying, “Right now, the people’s biggest enemy is panic.”

He claimed he had yet to see any solid evidence of an impending invasion from Western powers.

The government of Ukraine has done so.

