The investigation into Christmas lockdown parties at No. 10 has devolved into farce, with the inquiry’s head resigning after his own staff slammed him.

The investigation into No. 10’s Christmas lockdown parties has devolved into farce, with the inquiry’s head resigning after his own staff savaged the investigation.

DOWNING STREET’S Christmas lockdown investigation devolved into farce last night when the chief inquisitor resigned after it was revealed that his own staff had a party in December.

Last Christmas, Cabinet Secretary Simon Case resigned from the investigation into allegations that No10 staff broke lockdown rules by drinking and playing party games.

Boris Johnson had tasked Whitehall’s most senior civil servant with investigating the allegations, but they were hit with new allegations last night that Mr Case’s own team had broken Tier 3 rules last year.

On December 17, 2020, six members of his team brought booze and snacks into the office and participated in a virtual quiz with other colleagues from their desk, according to the Cabinet Office.

The “Christmas party!” email invitations were sent out in advance, the night before Mr Johnson’s own team was accused of a boozy wine and cheese knees-up.

Mr Case admitted he was aware of the social gathering, which Labour claims appears to have violated London’s strict social gathering rules at the time.

Other claims that a larger party had taken place in his vast suite of offices in the heart of Whitehall were refuted by the top mandarin.

Mr Case was tasked by Boris Johnson last week with investigating claims that No10 staff had broken the rules.

“You can be assured that due diligence will have been observed,” the PM’s spokesman said when asked if the Cabinet Secretary had attended any social gatherings.

The latest twist in the saga was dubbed “f***ing amateur hour” by one top minister late last night.

Sue Gray, Whitehall’s former top sleazebuster, was appointed to lead the investigation last night.

The official, who has a fearsome reputation as a no-nonsense street-fighter, served as head of the Government’s ethics team for five years.

“To maintain public confidence in the ongoing investigation, the Cabinet Secretary has recused himself for the remainder of the process,” according to a statement.

“There is growing evidence of a culture of turning a blind eye to the rules,” Labour said.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 0207 782 4104.

07423 720 250 is our WhatsApp number.

We, too, pay for videos.

To submit yours, click here.

For the next six weeks, click here to receive The Sun newspaper for free.