The investigation into Downing Street parties will not report until the new year, following multiple delays.

Sue Gray’s findings into whether advisers and civil servants broke the lockdown rules are unlikely to be released for another fortnight.

After a minister refused to give a timeline for its publication, the inquiry into allegations that No 10 held Christmas parties while lockdown rules were in place appears unlikely to be completed this year.

Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, the country’s most senior civil servant, was supposed to finish and publish the findings last week.

However, he was removed from the investigation after it was revealed that he attended a Christmas party in his own office last year.

Sue Gray, the veteran Whitehall ethics chief in charge of the investigation, will not report this week, and officials expect her work to be completed in the new year.

“I don’t know when,” health minister Gillian Keegan told LBC on Wednesday when asked when the findings would be made public.

Quite soon.

So she’s doing it quickly, and I don’t have any plans.”

“I don’t have a date,” she said when asked if the report would be released this week. “But I know she’s aware that you’re very eager to see it.”

It’s unclear whether Ms Gray began her investigation from scratch or was able to build on Mr Case’s initial efforts, which included interviews with a number of advisers and civil servants to learn what they know about the alleged parties.

Boris Johnson is also awaiting the decision of Christopher Geidt, his independent adviser on ministerial interests, on whether to reopen his investigation into allegations that the Prime Minister broke political financing rules while renovating his Downing Street flat.

Lord Geidt is expected to make a statement following allegations that Mr Johnson lied to him when he claimed he was unaware that the makeover was funded by a Conservative donor and peer.

Ms Gray is primarily looking into the gathering in No 10 on December 18, last year, which occurred during a period in London when social gatherings were illegal.

Staff members were said to have shared food and drink until late at night, while a senior official presented individual employees with awards.

She will, however, take into account other reports of potentially illegal gatherings in Downing Street, such as.

