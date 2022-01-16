The Iran nuclear deal, which has been in place for six years, is on a knife’s edge.

After six years, the Iran nuclear deal is still hanging by a thread.

The implementation of the Iran nuclear deal is six years old this week.

Iran breathed a sigh of relief in January 2016, six months after a landmark nuclear deal was signed in Vienna between Iran and six world powers, as an international embargo was lifted.

After the UN nuclear agency confirmed Tehran’s compliance with the July 2015 deal, the much-touted “implementation” of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) opened a new chapter in Iran’s relations with the West.

The agreement saw billions of dollars of Iranian assets unblocked and oil shipped overseas after years of crippling sanctions, which then-Iranian President Hassan Rouhani hailed as a “glorious victory.”

“It was a watershed moment in Iran’s post-1979 history, a diplomatic feat of massive significance,” Morteza Alizadeh, a Tehran-based strategic affairs analyst, told Anadolu Agency.

Iran was required to limit its uranium enrichment to 3.67 percent purity, reduce the number of centrifuges, avoid uranium production at the Fordow nuclear facility, and disable the Arak nuclear reactor’s original core, among other things, under the terms of the agreement.

In exchange, the UN was expected to end all previous resolutions targeting Iran’s nuclear program, and the US and EU were expected to lift sanctions and delist certain Iranian individuals and entities.

“The agreement with six world powers increased Iran’s weight and influence in the region, and opened new avenues for economic cooperation in a variety of fields,” Hassan Beheshtipour, policy analyst at the Institute for Iran-Eurasia Studies, said.

However, the relief was short-lived, as former US President Barack Obama’s Republican successor, Donald Trump, decided to withdraw the US from the deal in May 2018, followed by the imposition of unprecedented sanctions as part of the so-called “maximum pressure” campaign.

According to Beheshtipour, the unilateral move forced many foreign companies to flee Iran in fear of US sanctions.

“They had to choose between cooperating with the US and cooperating with Iran, and it was only natural that they chose the American side because it offered them far more benefits,” he told Anadolu Agency.

Getting in and out of the JCPOA

The historic nuclear deal, which went into effect in January 2016, was a huge success.

