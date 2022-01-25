The IRS strongly advises parents not to discard a significant tax document.

The IRS strongly advises parents not to throw away important tax documents.

Tax season begins on Monday, January 1st.

The IRS announced on April 24 that parents should be on the lookout for and keep a mailed document called Letter 6419 for their 2021 taxes.

The Advance Child Tax Credit, which was given to parents of eligible co-dependents on a monthly basis between July and December, is the subject of the letter.

Parents with children under the age of six received (dollar)300 per month, while those with co-dependents aged six to seventeen received (dollar)700 per month.

According to KLTV, Letter 6419 is intended to assist parents in accurately accounting for the amount of money they received with credit in 2021 and reporting it on their 2021 taxes.

It’s possible that some families have not received all of their payments.

As a result, parents should contact the Internal Revenue Service at 800-908-4184.

According to CBS News, some parents’ letters may have contained incorrect information.

The IRS, on the other hand, stated that it is unknown how many letters contain incorrect information.

A group of taxpayers who changed bank accounts or relocated in December will almost certainly receive an incorrect letter.

