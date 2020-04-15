The Isle of Man is Not Messing About and is Jailing Coronavirus Outdoor-Goers

Two people in the Isle of Man are now in the prison on the Isle of Man, for various floutings of today’s coronavirus rules.

Both sound like they’re known troublemakers, mind, as the first 20-year-old man was given six weeks in prison after police were told he’d failed to attend the local testing centre after displaying Covid-19 symptoms; and when they went round to have a word he wasn’t home, the effing doofus. Clearly a bit of a wrong one from the off, there. A life in the system it is for you, pal.

The second man was 48, so should have known better than to be found drinking alcohol on the beach with his mates, despite having already been warned for failing to respect social distancing rules on an earlier occasion. Hence he’s got four weeks in the jail, and they may as well bang him up in the same room as the other bloke and just give them one toothbrush to fight over, seeing as they’re both so keen to be seen as edgy rule breakers. [BBC]