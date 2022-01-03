The Israeli attack on Iran will be “catastrophic” for the Middle East, according to an Arab MK.

Ahmed Tibi speaks with Anadolu Agency about a variety of topics relating to Palestine, Israel, and the region.

JERUSALEM is the capital of Israel.

In the event of Israeli military action against Iran, an Arab member of Israel’s parliament has warned of “catastrophic” consequences for the Middle East region.

On Monday, Ahmed Tibi told Anadolu Agency that the idea of attacking Iran does not have widespread support in Israel.

His comments come as calls for Israel to attack Iran over its disputed nuclear program have grown louder within the country.

Several Israeli officials have suggested that military action against Iran could be taken to prevent the country from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Tibi, on the other hand, stated that some Israeli voices oppose any military strike against Iran and prefer that Iran adhere to the 2015 nuclear agreement.

In 2018, former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from the agreement and reimposed sanctions in an attempt to re-engage Iran in negotiations for a “better” deal.

In late November, Iran and world powers resumed talks in Vienna, Austria, in an effort to resurrect the nuclear deal.

Tibi calls the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal a “big mistake” and questions whether Washington will “allow Israel’s adventurers to drag the region into a devastating war.”

While Naftali Bennett succeeded Benjamin Netanyahu as Israel’s prime minister last year, Tibi claims that the change in leadership did not result in a policy shift in Israel.

“What happened was a shift in people without a shift in policies,” the Arab MK explained.

“Bennett and his government are still perpetuating the occupation by expanding illegal settlements, increasing incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque, and settlers are allowed to pray silently inside the flashpoint site,” he said.

“As for Arabs living in Israel,” Tibi said, “intimidation against Arab leaders continues, and nothing has changed in terms of planning and construction.”

Tibi’s Joint Arab List, unlike the United Arab List, did not support Bennett’s government formation in Israel.

The United Arab List’s support for the Bennett government, according to Tibi, was a “very big political mistake.”

“In spite of the fact that an Arab political party has joined.”

